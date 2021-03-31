Metro & Crime

Police react to news of ‘kidnap of 20 persons’ in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has reacted to the news that 20 persons have been kidnapped in Zuba area.
The reaction was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, on Wednesday.
According to Yusuf: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to some malicious publications being circulated in some sections of the social media targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT, with particular reference to the alleged ‘kidnap of twenty (20) persons along Zuba axis’. The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at Tuesday 30th March, 2021.
“It is unfortunate that, these elements are unmindful of the frantic effort including proactive and reactive measures put in place by the Command in collaboration with key Community Stakeholders to tackle the emerging security challenges in the FCT.
“Furthermore, it is worthy of note that, in its bid to rid the city of all forms of criminality, the Command has foiled several attempts by hoodlums to breach the peace of the FCT and arrested over 90 suspects between January-March 2021 in connection with different criminal activities including kidnapping, armed robbery, one chance robbery etc.
“In view of the above, the Command enjoins residents to remain calm, law- abiding and verify every information you receive to avoid circulating fake news, which is capable of causing panic amongst members of the public.
“Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undaunted commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.
“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”

