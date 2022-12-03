Police read riot act to parties, candidates in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has warned political parties and candidates across the state to only engage in issues based campaigns and guide against the use of non state security operatives in the prosecution of their political activities. Speaking at the meeting of security agencies with political parties and candidates in Kaduna on Friday, Commissioner of Police, Yekini A Ayoku, said recent happenings in the polity since the commencement of political activities have given vent to some worrying signs and hence the need for pro-activeness, adding that; “all hands are to be on deck and for all of us to work collaboratively to protect the sanctity of the process.”

He said the Electoral Act 2022 has prohibited and criminalised a number of conducts and acts including, “The engagement of non-state security outfits for campaigns, rallies and other activities in the electoral process is not allowed while it is an offence to bear or use weapons such as Dane guns, swords, daggers, bows, arrows and other dangerous weapons at campaign venues.

“For the umpteenth time, parties and candidates are warned against the use of thugs and other miscreants in the electoral process. This is just as you are strongly advised to base your campaigns strictly on issues bearing in mind that politics is essentially a contest of ideas. Violence, incitement, hate speech, use of foul and indecorous language should be eschewed as I equally warn against removal/defacing of opponents’ posters and banners.”

According to him, Political parties and candidates are obligated to submit to his office campaign schedules ahead of time for proper planning with a view to avoiding clash in time and venue. Ayoku said politics should be embraced as a game with its rules and such rules have to be strictly abided with, adding that “As leaders, you have the responsibility to rein in your supporters and ensure they conduct themselves within the ambits of the law.” The CP promised that the police and other security agencies will continue to give the necessary robust support to INEC as it midwives the electoral process.” My colleagues and I are resolute in discharging our mandate of securing the process and providing the right security environment for delivery of a free, fair, hitch free polls.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...