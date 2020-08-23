Police rearrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer, Shodipe

Fleeing Ibadan, Oyo State serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested.

Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody on August 11, after confessing to killing no fewer than five persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He was believed to have killed the persons, mainly women, for ritual purposes.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the rearrest of Shodipe on Sunday.

Available information has it that he was rearrested in the home of his grandmother in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Like this: Like Loading...