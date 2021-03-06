Police recover 5 AK-47 riffles stolen by constable in MOPOL Armoury

Five stolen AK-47 riffles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe, working in the armoury section of MOPOL base 28, Umuahia, Abia State. Igwe, who hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was reported to have carted away riffles in the armoury section with the help of others unnoticed. He committed the act on the 2nd of this month but two days later, a combined team of policemen from Abia and Ebonyi states arrested and moved him to Abia State police command for investigation.

He was trailed to his Ikwo community by a team of policemen from Abia and Ebonyi states where he was hiding and was immediately arrested with the help of Divisional Police Officer (DPO), IKwo, and investigation commenced. Following the investigation, five AK-47 riffles were recovered from him in his Enyibichiri Ikwo hometown.

It was gathered that the suspect recently bought three brand new tricycles for commercial purposes and gave them to his brother, Ifeanyi Igwe, fuelling speculation he might have sold some of the riffles, if not all of the AK-47 riffles he made away. A source in one of the security agents in the state said: “The development portrays lack of proper vetting and supervision on the side of the Nigeria Police Force because, the subject was just a constable, who is not supposed to be manning a sensitive section like Armoury in the security agency like the police.

“The position was given to him without a proper examination of his character and supervision, hence the reason for the blames to the agency.” When contacted, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, refused to comment on the matter, claiming that he was in a meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...