Police recover 5 AK-47 rifles stolen by constable from MOPOL armoury

Five stolen AK-47 rifles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe working in the armoury section of MOPOL Base 28, Umuahia, Abia State.

Igwe was reported to have carted away the riffles with the help of others unnoticed. Igwe hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He committed the act on Tuesday but two days later, a combined team of policemen from Abia and Ebonyi states arrested and moved him to the Abia State Police Command for investigation.

He was trailed to his Ikwo community by a team of policemen from the two states where he was hiding and was immediately arrested.

In the course of the investigation, the five AK-47 rifles were recovered from him.

