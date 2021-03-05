Metro & Crime

Police recover 5 AK-47 rifles stolen by constable from MOPOL armoury

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Five stolen AK-47 rifles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe working in the armoury section of MOPOL Base 28, Umuahia, Abia State.

Igwe was reported to have carted away the riffles with the help of others unnoticed. Igwe hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He committed the act on Tuesday but two days later, a combined team of policemen from Abia and Ebonyi states arrested and moved him to the Abia State Police Command for investigation.

He was trailed to his Ikwo community by a team of policemen from the two states where he was hiding and was immediately arrested.

In the course of the investigation, the five AK-47 rifles were recovered from him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six die, seven injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Six persons on Wednesday night lost their lives in a multiple road accident that occured in Ondo State. The fatal auto crash occurred in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state along the busy Ilesa-Akure highway. Apart from the six people, who died in the auto crash, seven others were said have […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: Workers protest nonpayment of 12 months’ salary, pension arrears

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Aggrieved staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday defied an early morning downpour to protest against the non-payment of their 12 months’ salary and pension arrears by the state government.   They also took over the entrance gate of the state Ministry of Education […]
Metro & Crime

Flying planes was my daughter’s childhood dream – late Tolulope’s father

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Biological father of the late youngest and only female combat pilot of the Nigeria Airforce, Mr. Akintunde Arotile, has said his late daughter, Tolulope Arotile, had aspired to fly an aircraft since primary school day. Arotile, who is a retired Assistant General Manager and Power Engineer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), told New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica