Metro & Crime

Police recover AK47 rifle from fleeing gunrunner in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n Comment(0)

Police in Oyo State yesterday intercepted a suspected gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle at an Ibadan community bordering Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement.

 

He said: “The operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop-and-search duty at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun states, about 1630hrs (4.30pm), recorded yet another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality.

 

“The suspect spotted the tactical officers while performing their routine intelligencedriven checks from afar before immediately turning his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

 

“In swift response, the tactical operatives engaged in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, into the pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his Bajaj motorcycle.

 

A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK47 rifle with breech number 353913.

 

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing not only to apprehend the suspect, but as well, crack down on his criminal network and supply chain.”

 

Osifeso said the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the good people of the state to partner with the police in terms of sharing credible and timely information valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists snub judge’s amnesty offer, kill one in Akwa Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Suspected cultists terrorizing Inen Community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, have killed another aged person simply identified as Gilbert Adaiden shortly after the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area. Our Correspondent learnt that Gilbert 61, was killed the day Chief Judge visited […]
Metro & Crime

Nine dead in Osun tanker explosion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a tanker laden with diesel exploded at Igbelajewa village along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway, in Osun State on Monday.   According to reports, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his truck. Several vehicles were destroyed in the inferno. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) […]
Metro & Crime

Confusion over Fulani herdsmen’s attacks, state of security in Oyo communities

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

In spite of the declaration Monday by the Commandant of the Amotekun Security outfit in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka  Olayanju that the Ibarapa area of the state was now safe and that anybody could walk and drive through the zone freely, an auditor with a notable company, and a native of Eruwa, Headquarters of Ibarapa East (Mr. Gabriel Ogunlana), Monday narrated how he narrowly escaped being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica