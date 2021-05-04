Police recover AK47 rifle from fleeing gunrunner in Oyo

Police in Oyo State yesterday intercepted a suspected gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle at an Ibadan community bordering Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement.

He said: “The operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop-and-search duty at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun states, about 1630hrs (4.30pm), recorded yet another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality.

“The suspect spotted the tactical officers while performing their routine intelligencedriven checks from afar before immediately turning his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

“In swift response, the tactical operatives engaged in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, into the pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his Bajaj motorcycle.

A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK47 rifle with breech number 353913.

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing not only to apprehend the suspect, but as well, crack down on his criminal network and supply chain.”

Osifeso said the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the good people of the state to partner with the police in terms of sharing credible and timely information valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State.

Like this: Like Loading...