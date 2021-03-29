Metro & Crime

Police recover arms, ammunition from cultists, traffic robbers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Six men, suspected to armed robbers and cultists, have been arrested by the police at Ikorodu and Mushin area of Lagos State.

 

The suspected robbers – Lucky Isibor (34), Isah Muhammed (26), Aminu Abdullahi (21), Obina Onovo and Nnamaka Udeh – as well as the suspected cultist, Emmanuel James, were arrested at different locations in the state.

 

Three of the suspected robbers were robbing innocent commuters and passers-by at Ikorodu roundabout when they were sighted by policemen from Ikorodu Division and vigilantes.

 

They were promptly apprehended by the police patrol team. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the operatives attached to Ikorodu Division arrested three suspected traffic robbers, including their receiver, and recovered stolen phones, on Friday, about 11.30pm at Ikorodu roundabout.

 

Adejobi said a combined team of policemen and local vigilantes on patrol, sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu roundabout while robbing innocent commuters and passers-by.

He said: “The following items – 11 phones, N139,000, a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Cowry Card, a black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp – were recovered from the suspects.

 

“During interrogation, it was discovered that Isibor also doubles as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area. “In a similar development, the same operatives from Ikorodu Division on March 25, about 6.50pm, arrested Emmanuel James, who confessed to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

 

Also recovered from him are one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, one blue beret with Eye Confraternity inscription, two bottles of Six  charms.”

 

Adejobi also said that policemen attached to Mushin Division arrested two suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star area.

 

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations, at the market.

 

He said: “The following items – one Samsung 57, which is being identified by one of their victims, pairs of shoes, bags containing Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and charms – were recovered from them.

 

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the policemen and the vigilantes for the arrests.

 

He has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.”

 

 

Adejobi said Odumosu assured Lagos residents of adequate security of lives and property. “The commissioner, however, vowed to make Lagos State uncomfortable for criminals,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Shobanjo tasks youths on entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s advertising czar and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has charged youths to embrace a culture of diligence and hard work in order to excel in their professional callings.   He gave the charge recently at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, venue of the public presentation of his biography titled, The Will To Win: […]
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage because husband feeds children alcohol

Posted on Author Reporter

A Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Mufuliat Soremekun and Abas, her husband, on grounds that he feeds his children with alcohol beverage. In her petition, Soremekun, a fashion designer had told the court that she gave up on the marriage because her husband had made up his mind to […]
Metro & Crime

Police put N500,000 bounty on serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone who could track down the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. Shodipe (19) had confessed to have killed about six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, Toheeb, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The local vigilantes arrested Shodipe, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica