Police recover arms, ammunition from cultists, traffic robbers

Six men, suspected to armed robbers and cultists, have been arrested by the police at Ikorodu and Mushin area of Lagos State.

The suspected robbers – Lucky Isibor (34), Isah Muhammed (26), Aminu Abdullahi (21), Obina Onovo and Nnamaka Udeh – as well as the suspected cultist, Emmanuel James, were arrested at different locations in the state.

Three of the suspected robbers were robbing innocent commuters and passers-by at Ikorodu roundabout when they were sighted by policemen from Ikorodu Division and vigilantes.

They were promptly apprehended by the police patrol team. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the operatives attached to Ikorodu Division arrested three suspected traffic robbers, including their receiver, and recovered stolen phones, on Friday, about 11.30pm at Ikorodu roundabout.

Adejobi said a combined team of policemen and local vigilantes on patrol, sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu roundabout while robbing innocent commuters and passers-by.

He said: “The following items – 11 phones, N139,000, a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Cowry Card, a black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp – were recovered from the suspects.

“During interrogation, it was discovered that Isibor also doubles as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area. “In a similar development, the same operatives from Ikorodu Division on March 25, about 6.50pm, arrested Emmanuel James, who confessed to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

Also recovered from him are one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, one blue beret with Eye Confraternity inscription, two bottles of Six charms.”

Adejobi also said that policemen attached to Mushin Division arrested two suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star area.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations, at the market.

He said: “The following items – one Samsung 57, which is being identified by one of their victims, pairs of shoes, bags containing Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and charms – were recovered from them.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the policemen and the vigilantes for the arrests.

He has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.”

Adejobi said Odumosu assured Lagos residents of adequate security of lives and property. “The commissioner, however, vowed to make Lagos State uncomfortable for criminals,” he added.

