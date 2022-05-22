Metro & Crime

Police recover body of beheaded Anambra lawmaker

The Anambra State Police Command says it has recovered the body of Anambra lawmaker Hon. Okechukwu Okoye who was kidnapped, gruesomely murdered and beheaded.

The member representing Aguata North state Constituency in the House of Assembly was kidnapped on May 15.

He was later beheaded by his abductors and his head hung at Chisco park in Amichi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng in a statement issued on Saturday, described the act as barbaric and cowardice while assuring that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Echeng Echeng has today 22/5/2022 described the murder of Hon. Okechuwu Okoye as barbaric and cowardice.

“Recall on 15/5/2022, the Command Operatives had earlier embark on a rescue operation following the incident of his abduction on same date at about 5:30pm along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA.

“While the operation was still ongoing, today 22/5/2022 at about 4pm, a headless body was seen and later recovered by Police along Nnobi, Ideani road. The corpse was identified as that of Hon Okechuwu Okoye.

“The corpse has been deposited in the morgue.

“The CP while commiserating with the Family and friends assuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act shall be brought to book,” the statement signed by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO Anambra State Police Command reads.

 

