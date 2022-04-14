Police recover bus snatched by gunmen in Rivers

The police command in Rivers State has disclosed that it has recovered a commercial bus snatched on Emohia-Kalabari road by suspected gunmen. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Iringe-Koko said the command officially received the case of a snatched commercial bus and eight passengers on board on Tuesday. She added that the bus was travelling from Port Harcourt to Kalabari area, en-route Emohia-Kalabari road, close to Ayankwo market in Emohia council area, when the suspected gunmen attacked and snatched it, including the eight occupants.
Related Articles
Senate tackles Saipem over alleged violation of Local Content Act
The Senate Committee on Local Content has berated Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited over alleged violation of Local Content Act on execution of Train-7 Gas Project. The committee had asked Saipem to explain the alleged award of higher percentage of contracts to foreign companies for supply of steels, rods, among other materials for execution of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC asks Nigerians to endure fuel price electricity tariff hike
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to endure the present hardship caused by the increase in the fuel pump price and electricity tariffs. In a statement issued yesterday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said Nigerians should look at the glory ahead for the removal of subsidy. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs approves firms to import maize
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to four firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban in July this year. The apex bank has asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect. However, NCS said Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)