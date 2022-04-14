News

Police recover bus snatched by gunmen in Rivers

The police command in Rivers State has disclosed that it has recovered a commercial bus snatched on Emohia-Kalabari road by suspected gunmen. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Iringe-Koko said the command officially received the case of a snatched commercial bus and eight passengers on board on Tuesday. She added that the bus was travelling from Port Harcourt to Kalabari area, en-route Emohia-Kalabari road, close to Ayankwo market in Emohia council area, when the suspected gunmen attacked and snatched it, including the eight occupants.

 

