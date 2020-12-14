Metro & Crime

Police recover stolen children by child trafficking syndicate in Abia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

The Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), under the Abia State Police Command, has recovered two children from a child trafficking syndicate which specialized in abducting children between two to three years old.
The RRS, led by its Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru, rescued the children from those they were sold to in Lagos State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State respectively.
One of the children, identified as Master Marvelous Monday was rescued on Saturday, December 12 in Lagos and was handed over to his parents by the RRS at weekend in Aba, the Abia State capital.
However, the second child, who was rescued in Port Harcourt that same Saturday, is still too tender to even say his name, the name of his parents, his community or last contact address.
New Telegraph learnt that on August 28, Mrs. happiness Monday, mother to Marvelous Monday of Umuochialla village in Osisioma LGA of Abia State, reported to the RRS that her child was abducted by unknown persons.
It was also learnt that another woman, Mrs. Rejoice Ikechukwu from the same above community also reported to RRS on same above date that her own child, Master David Ikechukwu, 3, was also abducted.
A police source said that based on their complaints, the Abia Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede instructed the operatives of the RRS to swing into action.
According to the source, the action resulted in the arrest of five suspects who confessed to have specialized in abducting and selling children and they were three males and two females.
One of the suspects, Mr. Chinonso Slyvanus (M) 17,  from Umuochalla Village in Osisioma LGA was arrested in his hideout in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Another suspect, Mr. Ekene Duru (M) 31,  also from Umuochalla Village Osisioma LGA was arrested in a hideout in Enugu, Enugu State.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo suspends 13 Council bosses over failure to submit reports

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday suspended 13 Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) for failing to submit comprehensive reports on the state of earth moving equipment in their councils. The decision to suspend the caretaker chairmen was reached at the plenary session following the failure of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two after robbers kill fuel attendant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a 32-year-old man in Akure, Ondo State, during an attack on a petrol station. But police later arrested two of the suspected robbers. The gunmen, who stormed the petrol station located at Alagbaka, Akure on a motorcycle, killed the victim identified as Bolakale, after robbing the station […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: