Police recover SUV, N3m cash from lady accused of killing trader in Uyo

A 27 year – old lady Lorretta Anoh, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 36 year – old, Chikoka Emeka, in his apartment and carted away his belongings in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday. SP Odiko MacDon, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint the command received from a brother to the deceased. The stolen property,which include automatic Mercedes Benz SUV and cash, SP Macdon said were recovered from the suspect by the police after a thorough search conducted on her abode. According to him: “On 4/8/2021 at about 9:10am, following a complaint from one Collins Okpara ‘m’ of Afaha Road, Uyo that he contacted his brother, one Chikoka Emeka Henry ‘m’, 36 years of age via phone but couldn’t get response, He decided to visit the said Chikoka in his apartment located at No. 2 Osongama Estate, Uyo. On arrival, he found him lying in his pool of blood, dead. He further informed the police that his black 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with Reg. No. EKY 694 GP was removed from the car park.

