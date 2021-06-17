Police recover three truck-loads of stolen rail tracks

Special operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested 36 suspects for various offences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy among other violent crimes across the country. Among items recovered from the suspects are three truckloads of rail tracks, going to an iron and steel company in the southern part of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure during the presentation of the suspects in Abuja, yesterday, said each of the material was sold for N4,000. The police also nabbed suspected killers of a female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Josephine Oche. Oche was suspected to have been shot and killed by her proposed husband, Christopher Akpan, in the presence of a native doctor, A. Rafiu. The native doctor had, during a brief interview session with journalists, claimed that Akpan promised to give him N5 million after killing Josephine, but ended up giving him only N50,000.

“He wanted me to burn the body of Josephine, but I refused,” Rafiu said. The lover-turned killer, however, denied the claim. Mba said Josephine was killed by the same man who had promised her marriage, ostensibly to get away with huge financial benefits the former availed him. He said: “Further confirmatory DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) tests will be carried out on the decomposed body.” There was also a case of kidnap, rape and eventual killing of a woman in Rivers State by her assailants, who lured her into a lonely parcel of land, before executing their evil act. Also arrested was Flourishing Josephine, who allegedly posed as a female “pimp” on Instragram, from where he had carnal knowledge of at least 1,000 victims. Flourishing also confessed to have defrauded his victims to the tune of N1.1 million. Meanwhile, the police have vowed to identify, isolate, and deal with criminal elements, who refused to turn a new leaf, even as they solicited public support and cooperation.

