Police recovers guns, cocaine, India hemp during raid of black spots in Delta

Police have arrested a middle aged girl, Blessing Oghule with three other suspects and recovered an English Beretta pistol and five rounds of live ammunition from them during a raid in the Abraka area of Delta State.

The suspects were arrested when policemen from the state’s Command raided black spots in the area.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement Monday said the raiding of the black spots was on the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Ali.

He said on October 21, when policemen raided the black spots three suspects were arrested including the girl and three other identified the suspects as Nweke Abudi, Ebuka Paul and Sunday Inuse.

“During a search one English Beretta pistol with five rounds of live ammunition, five stolen phones, one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and 10 wraps of cocaine were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

Similarly, Operatives of the Command Anti-cult Unit (SACU), acting on a tip off stormed Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area on October 20 and raided a suspected cultists’ hideout.

The spokespersons said during the raid, seven suspected cultists were arrested and one locally made short gun, one battle axe, cutlass, knife and charms were recovered from them, while the suspects and exhibits are presently in police custody.

Also, arrested by police was one suspected cultist who was nabbed with one fabricated revolver pistol and live ammunition in Ufuoma village.

