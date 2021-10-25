ammunition rounds arms guns military weapons
Metro & Crime

Police recovers guns, cocaine, India hemp during raid of black spots in Delta

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested a middle aged girl, Blessing Oghule with three other suspects and recovered an English Beretta pistol and five rounds of live ammunition from them during a raid in the Abraka area of Delta State.

The suspects were arrested when policemen from the state’s Command raided black spots in the area.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement Monday said the raiding of the black spots was on the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Ali.

He said on October 21, when policemen raided the black spots three suspects were arrested including the girl and three other identified the suspects as Nweke Abudi, Ebuka Paul and Sunday Inuse.

“During a search one English Beretta pistol with five rounds of live ammunition, five stolen phones, one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and 10 wraps of cocaine were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

Similarly, Operatives of the Command Anti-cult Unit (SACU), acting on a tip off stormed Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area on October 20 and raided a suspected cultists’ hideout.

The spokespersons said during the raid, seven suspected cultists were arrested and one locally made short gun, one battle axe, cutlass, knife and charms were recovered from them, while the suspects and exhibits are presently in police custody.

Also, arrested by police was one suspected cultist who was nabbed with one fabricated revolver pistol and live ammunition in Ufuoma village.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lightning strike kills 10 children

Posted on Author Reporter

  A lightning strike has killed 10 children in Uganda’s north-western city of Arua. The region has been experiencing severe rains coupled with thunder and lightning, reports the BBC. A heavy downpour on Thursday prompted the children to take a break from their football game and take shelter under a nearby grass-thatched structure. The makeshift […]
Metro & Crime

Killing of soldiers: Benue SEMA carries out assessment of victims, damaged property

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Friday carried out an assessment on the destruction and damages caused by the military forces over the killing of 12 personnel of the Nigeria Army in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who visited the affected areas, told […]
Metro & Crime

Unpaid arrears: Protesting College staff, pensioners clash with Edo Govt. House security operatives

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Staff and pensioners of the College of Education, otherwise known as Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor, Wednesday clashed with security officers attached to the Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital, following  a peaceful protest. The aggrieved workers, dressed in black attires, had protested over the state government’s failure to pay […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica