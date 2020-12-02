Police recruitment: 925 successful candidates didn’t apply –PSC

Controversy surrounding the recruitment of 10,000 police constables by the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, continues as the Police Service Commission (PSC) has alleged that a total of 925 of the “successful candidates neither applied for the job nor went through the stages and processes of recruitment”.

The stages that the affected candidates failed to undergo, according to the PSC, were screening, aptitude test and medical examinations. Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the claim in a statement yesterday, said upon the discovery, the body resolved to “rescreen” the affected candidates, who will be absorbed into the Force. He said plans had been concluded for the approval of the recruitment at the commission’s plenary meeting holding next week.

“It is also necessary to clarify that in the course of screening of the list of the 10,000 successful candidates, the commission discovered that 925 persons never applied for recruitment and did not go through the stages and processes of recruitment. These included screening, aptitude test and medical examinations,” Ani said. According to him, “The commission, however, in the overall interest of the nation and considering that resources had been expended in the training of these candidates and that these candidates had been exposed to weapon and weaponry, decided to rescreen them. “These candidates already rescreened, except those found to be criminally minded (with mutilated certificates) are expected to be absorbed into the Force. “The commission is expected to approve their recruitment at its next plenary meeting holding next week after which they will receive letters of appointment and subsequently captured by Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).” In a related development, the PSC said it was not withholding the salaries of the constables recruited last year. It said regardless of its reservation, coupled with a subsisting judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, it has since released appointment letters to successful candidates, even as their particulars have been forwarded to the appropriate authorities for payment of salaries.

“The PSC is not withholding the payment of any Police Constable properly recruited in 2019. “The commission has since screened the list of the supposedly successful candidates sent to it by the Office of the Inspector General of Police. “The commission has also released appointment letters to the candidates and approved their capturing into IPPIS for the payment of their salaries and allowances.

“The commission wishes to clarify that it had to bend backwards to accommodate the list of these candidates even after the Court of Appeal gave judgement in favour of the commission nullifying the hijack of the recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Appeal Court judgement, which is still subsisting, had declared the exercise null and void and returned the constitutional powers of the commission to recruit all persons into the Nigeria Police Force,” the PSC said.

