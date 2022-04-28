Police recruitment: Only 1,569 S’East applicants shortlisted –PSC

…Anambra State least with 143 …1,441 showed up for CBT …42, 231 shortlisted for NC, NE, NW

With a total of 1,569, the South East had the least number of applicants shortlisted for last week’s mandatory computer- based test (CBT) for constables, according to the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday. According to the Commission, 143 applicants made the shortlist from Anambra, followed by Ebonyi State with 202. Lagos State came third with 277 shortlisted applicants.

In a statement, its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said 1,441 from the South East showed up for the CBT on April 20 and 21. According to him, applicants shortlisted for the examination were those that were successful from the document and physical screening conducted nationwide earlier this year. He said: “Anambra State had the least number of applicants shortlisted for the exercise and who sat for the exams. “Only 143 applicants were shortlisted and 134 showed up for the exam. “The state is closely followed by Ebonyi State with 202 shortlisted applicants while 184 sat for the examination.

“The figures for the other South East states are; Enugu 400 shortlisted, 362 showed up; Imo, 506 shortlisted, 467 sat for the exams and Abia, 318 shortlisted, 294 showed up.” Ani said whereas 42, 231 young men and women applied from the North East, North West and North Central, a total of 40, 383 sat for the examination. However, statistics of candidates from Jigawa, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto, and Zamfara states were not disclosed by the Commission. The PSC said: “4,063 applicants were shortlisted in Borno while 3,948 sat for the exams; 2163 were shortlisted in Taraba and 2082 showed up. In Gombe state, 2,204 were shortlisted and 2117 applicants sat for the exams; “Adamawa had 4,295 shortlisted with 4161 sitting for the exams with 3,317 shortlisted candidates in Bauchi and 3226 sitting for the exams. Yobe had 1839 shortlisted candidates and 1841 sitting for the exams.”

It added: “The figures for some states in the North West are Kaduna, 3,733 shortlisted 3,585 sat for the exams, Kano, 3,816 shortlisted, 3,689 sat for the exams; Katsina had 4,167 applicants shortlisted while 4,051 sat for the exams. “For North Central, Kogi had 2,024, shortlisted and 1,979, sitting for the exams; Plateau, 2,274 shortlisted, 2185 showed up for the ex-ams.4,105 were shortlisted in Benue and 3,444 sat for the exams while 2,530 were shortlisted in Niger and 2,444 sat for the exams. Kwara State had 1150 applicants shortlisted and 1,096 showed up for the exams and Federal Capital Territory Abuja had 551 shortlisted and 535 showed up for the exams.”

According to Ani, of the 277 shortlisted applicants from Lagos 275 sat for the exams. He said: “The figures for other South West states are Ogun 677 shortlisted, 648 sat for the exams; Osun 1,137 shortlisted, 1,088 showed up for the exams; Ekiti 727 shortlisted, 692 sat for the exams; Ondo, 1,532 shortlisted, 1,431 showed up; and Oyo, 954 shortlisted, 904 sat for the exams.” He added: “Akwa Ibom, 2263, shortlisted, 2195 sat for the exams; Cross Rivers, 1,350 were shortlisted, 1290 appeared for the exams; Rivers, 947 were shortlisted, 907 sat for the exams; Bayelsa, 502 were shortlisted, 462 showed up for the exams; Edo, 696 were shortlisted, 659 sat for the exams and Delta where 487 were shortlisted and 436 sat for the exams.”

