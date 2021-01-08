Police reiterate commitment to fight cultism in Enugu

Worried by growing cases of cultism in schools and communities with the resultant violence and deaths, the Nigeria Police Force has announced that it was working on a mathematical module to stem the season tide.

The police authorities said they were partnering with a renowned mathematician, Dr. Dikeoha Okwu, to develop modules to engage children and youths against cultism. National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ebere Amaraizu, who made this known yesterday when Okwu paid a courtesy call to the POCACOV Resource Centre in Enugu, said the idea was to mentally engage the children and youths early before they are negatively influenced through peer pressure. According to Amaraizu, Okwu’s module known as ‘Dikeohamatics’, which would be applied as a game, would help children and youths to discover themselves as it would also serve as a veritable means of curbing cultism and other vices amongst our young persons in the society. “This will help to sharpen our children and youths entrepreneurial values and skills as well as making them discover themselves and their potential.

“It is quite engaging to the extent that its players may not have time for truant behaviours, short-cut as well as violent behaviours just to mention but a few,’’ he said. Amaraizu said that POCACOV would use Dikeohamatics tools in the realization of the Nigeria Police Force’s aims and objectives on “Self Discovery for National Security, Growth and Development.”

Responding, Okwu, who is the Founder/Inventor of Dikeohamatics Sports and Games, appreciated effort by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on youth value reorientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction. He said: “The self-discovery concept of the IGP attracted my coming in as a partner to contribute my quota in the ongoing police programme on youth value re-orientation and efforts aimed at curbing cultism and other vices. “Dikeohamatics Sports and Game is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education, National Mathematical Centre Abuja, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council and Nigeria School Sport Federation respectively.

