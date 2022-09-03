News

Police remand farmer for raping mentally-challenged woman in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded a 42-yearold man, Gboyega Awoyinka, to a Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, Rhoda Adeboye, inside a cocoa farm. According to the police, Awoyinka reportedly committed the offence at Kajola- Ojurin within the Ore axis of the council area. He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape preferred against him. Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimmy Amuda, urged court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Presiding Magistrate, B. A Ikusika, remandedthedefendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US troops boost in Europe ‘destructive’ – Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia has condemned a US decision to send extra troops to Europe to support its Nato allies amid continuing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow said it was a “destructive” step which heightened tension and reduced the scope for a political solution, reports the BBC. The Pentagon said 2,000 US troops would […]
News

JUST IN: Ex-finance minister, Chu Okongwu, dies at 87

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Minister of Finance, Chu SP Okongwu, has died at the age of 87. Okongwu, the first of eight children, was born on September 23, 1934, in Nnewi, Anambra State. Details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and […]
News

Massive turnout as Betta Edu defects to APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

” I Believe In The Political Ideas/Visions Of Gov. Ayade So Where He Goes, I Go – Dr Betta Edu With the recent defection of the CRS Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has shown her support and loyalty to her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica