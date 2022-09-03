Police remand farmer for raping mentally-challenged woman in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded a 42-yearold man, Gboyega Awoyinka, to a Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, Rhoda Adeboye, inside a cocoa farm. According to the police, Awoyinka reportedly committed the offence at Kajola- Ojurin within the Ore axis of the council area. He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape preferred against him. Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimmy Amuda, urged court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Presiding Magistrate, B. A Ikusika, remandedthedefendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP.
US troops boost in Europe 'destructive' – Russia
Russia has condemned a US decision to send extra troops to Europe to support its Nato allies amid continuing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow said it was a "destructive" step which heightened tension and reduced the scope for a political solution, reports the BBC. The Pentagon said 2,000 US troops would
JUST IN: Ex-finance minister, Chu Okongwu, dies at 87
Former Minister of Finance, Chu SP Okongwu, has died at the age of 87. Okongwu, the first of eight children, was born on September 23, 1934, in Nnewi, Anambra State.
Massive turnout as Betta Edu defects to APC
" I Believe In The Political Ideas/Visions Of Gov. Ayade So Where He Goes, I Go – Dr Betta Edu With the recent defection of the CRS Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has shown her support and loyalty to her
