Police remand farmer for raping mentally-challenged woman in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded a 42-yearold man, Gboyega Awoyinka, to a Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, Rhoda Adeboye, inside a cocoa farm. According to the police, Awoyinka reportedly committed the offence at Kajola- Ojurin within the Ore axis of the council area. He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape preferred against him. Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimmy Amuda, urged court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Presiding Magistrate, B. A Ikusika, remandedthedefendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP.

