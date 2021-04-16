Police reorganisation begins

…as Ag. IGP disbands Monitoring Units in Lagos, Port Harcourt

…vows to address threats of secession

s part of measures to reorganise the Force, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the disbandment of the Monitoring Units in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The disbandment of the units attached to the Office of the IGP, is with immediate effect. It also came barely a week after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The police chief, who handed down the directive at his maiden meeting with Command Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other senior officers in Abuja, yesterday, underscored the urgency in tackling the growing agitations for secession by some regional groups and individuals.

This was as Baba further ordered the cutting down of the number of operatives attached to the strategic unit to 50. Apart from the isolated ban, the operatives have been warned against embarking on criminal investigations, taking over of same from State Police Commands, among others. To be sure, the IGP said the unit will, henceforth, operate within the bounds of its original mandate, which includes investigation of alleged professional infractions against serving officers. While predicating his action on the need to reorganise the police, the police chief gave indication of reclaiming the lost glory of the Force, for better and efficient performance. “I must re-emphasise that the major task ahead of us is to address secession threats, banditry, kid napping, armed robbery and sundry violent crimes in the shortest possible time.

“I appreciate the sacrifices that most of you have been making and the successes you have recorded in the war against criminality and secessionist agenda. “I also acknowledge the challenges associated with your duties but the reality is that more grounds need to be covered if we are to restore public confidence,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...