Police repel another attack on Police station in Imo

Men of the Imo State Police command yesterday foiled another attack on a police station in the state, forcing the armed assailants to beat a retreat. Gunmen had in the early hours of yesterday attacked the Otoko Police Division in the Obowo Local Government Area of the state. Community source told our correspondent that the attack started around 3am with seemingly endless reports of automatic gunfire that lasted for hours forcing some locals to flee their homes in the cover of darkness. He confirmed that though it was a surprise attack, the Police Officers on ground fought back and engaged the gunmen in what appeared a terrifying shootout. “Two policemen sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital,” he said. The source added that the police on ground effectively repelled the hoodlums, denied them access to the station and averted another arson on a Police facility. The police spokesperson in the state, CSP Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident, adding that Police made a few recoveries from the fleeing gunmen.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...