Metro & Crime

Police repel attack on Divisional HQ in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have repelled attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige gave the information in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

It said the attack, which occurred  on July 23, at  about 11pm, involved  a large number of bandits who came  in three Sharon utility vehicles.

According to it, the bandits  shot sporadically as they tried to gain access into the Division’s armoury, but met stiff resistance from the personnel on duty.

It said the gun duel between the bandits and the station’s guards lasted for some minutes, before the bandits retreated, with some of them sustaining fatal bullet wounds.

“Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving medical treatment,” it added.

The Command said investigations into the incident had commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene, just  as efforts were being intensified to apprehending the  hoodlums.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Drunk monkey gets life behind bars for attacking 250 humans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Most monkeys are no more than about 2 feet tall, but they’re known to be as much as four times stronger than humans. That’s how one drunk monkey named Kalua was able to tear through 250 people — and kill one — while on a rampage in India. This week, zookeepers at Kanpur Zoological Park […]
Metro & Crime

Niger youths protest epileptic electricity supply, block major roads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Aggrieved Youths of Tunga, Kpakungu, Soje, Morris and Barkin-Salle, have taken to the metropolis of Minna, Niger State, to protest the epileptic electricity supply in the region. The protestants alleged that each household in the community had contributed N2,000 to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), yet the problem had persisted. […]
Metro & Crime

LASU student bags 21 years in prison for armed robbery, rape

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Tuesday sentenced a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Afeez Ogunbowale, to 21 years imprisonment for being involved in the armed robbery and rape of two female LASU students. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced him after finding him guilty of five counts of conspiracy, rape and armed robbery. Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica