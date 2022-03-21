Metro & Crime

Police repel bandits’ attack in Imo, kill 4 suspected IPOB/ESN fighters

2022-03-21

The Imo State Police Command, yesterday, said it killed four hoodlums who attacked Omuma Police Station, in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The command said the hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network came in large numbers, with various Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to Omuma Police Station on March 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini, who confirmed this in a release made  available to journalists by the Command’s spokesman, Micheal Abattam said the hoodlums shot sporadically, but were swiftly repelled by its tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately.

Thecommandsaid, “The Police Operativesengagedtheminafierce gun duel and in the process, four of thebanditswereneutralisedonthe spot, while others scampered into  the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

There was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives. “On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits andcharms.

 

ThePolice BombUnit has taken custody of the bombs for detonation.” The CP said the Command’s Tactical Teams were aggressively combing the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

The CP while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and  their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to Imo residents for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the police, credible and timely information and to reportany person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community, to the nearest police station for prompt action.

 

