Police repel terrorists attack, rescue Chinese expatriate, others in Kaduna

Security Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command has repelled terrorists attack and rescued three victims in Kaduna state. ASP Muhammed Jalige, spokesman of the police command in a statement said the success was recorded through the reinvigorated synergy between the security forces in the State.

Jalige said the synergy has recorded success as the Joint Police/ Military team of Operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike intercepted a group of armed Bandits while on their odious mission at Sabon Sara village attempting to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

According to him, the operatives observed the suspicious movement of armed Bandits and “courageously took the battle to them where severe exchange of fire ensued as the bandits scampered for safety and that resulted to rescue of a kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others, abandoning eight of their operational motorcycles.”

