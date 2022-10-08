News

Police rescue 1 out of 2 corps members abducted in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Plateau State Police command has rescued one out of the two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted in Zomoh, Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday. It would be recalled that unknown gunmen had Wednesday night abducted the two corps members serving in Government Secondary School, Zomoh, a community in Mikang Local Government area of the state. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred confirmed to Saturday Telegraph in Jos on Friday that the Police have rescued one of the corps members named Obinna Hilary from the kidnappers. According to him, the police are seriously going after the kidnappers to rescue the second corps member.

Investigation revealed that the two corps members were abducted when they went out to buy drugs at a nearby medicines store in the community. The Public Relations Officer of the state NYSC, Ms Jennifer Laha could not confirm the rescue of the corps memberswhen contacted on the matter, but promised to get back to our correspondent, but she was yet to do this as at the time of filing this report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote Foundation disburses N3.9bn to women, youths

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) said it has so far disbursed N3.924 billion to 392,490 women and youths across 11 states in the country as part of its microgrant programme.   The beneficiary states, according to the Foundation, include Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Katsina states. The Foundation, in a […]
News

Fayemi laments COVID-19 impact on recruitment of job seekers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday lamented his administration’s inability to go ahead with planned recruitment exercise aimed at accommodating job seekers following outbreak of coronavirus ravaging the country. Fayemi, who disclosed this yesterday said the sudden pandemic outbreak had prevented the state government from issuing appointment letters to successful job seekers in the […]
News

AIG tasks residents on personal security

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, yesterday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give attention to personal security and crime prevention, stressing that peace and security would boast tourism in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region. Speaking when a group known as Travel Writers’ Corps paid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica