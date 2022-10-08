Police rescue 1 out of 2 corps members abducted in Plateau

The Plateau State Police command has rescued one out of the two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted in Zomoh, Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday. It would be recalled that unknown gunmen had Wednesday night abducted the two corps members serving in Government Secondary School, Zomoh, a community in Mikang Local Government area of the state. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred confirmed to Saturday Telegraph in Jos on Friday that the Police have rescued one of the corps members named Obinna Hilary from the kidnappers. According to him, the police are seriously going after the kidnappers to rescue the second corps member.

Investigation revealed that the two corps members were abducted when they went out to buy drugs at a nearby medicines store in the community. The Public Relations Officer of the state NYSC, Ms Jennifer Laha could not confirm the rescue of the corps memberswhen contacted on the matter, but promised to get back to our correspondent, but she was yet to do this as at the time of filing this report.

