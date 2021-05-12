Police rescue 13-year-old girl, arrest four kidnappers

OPC declares war on herdsmen, bandits in Ogun

Police have rescued a 13-year-old girl, Susan Odunowo, who was abducted at Onipanu area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said four members of the kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction of the girl were also arrested. Also, the state chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) yesterday declared war on kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in the state. Oyeyemi, who listed the suspected kidnappers as John Nelson (21), Adeleke Ayotunde (29), Adekunle Basit (20) and Abey Fagbemi (20), said they were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, by the father of the victim, Adejunwon Odunowo.

The complainant told the police that his daughter, Susan, was sent on an errand by her mother about 6.30pm on May 6, but she didn’t return home. The father said he later got a call from an unknown caller, de-manding N500,000 ransom to set the victim free. Following the report, Oyeyemi said the DPO of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed his crack detectives to unravel those behind the “devilish act”. According to him, on May 8, the detectives successfully traced one of the suspects to Cele area of Ota, where he was arrested.

The PPRO added that the arrest of the first suspect led to the apprehension of two other members of the gang at a factory in Ota. Oyeyemi explained that the operatives discovered that the victim was being kept in a room, owned by Basit. He added: “Detectives swiftly moved in there and rescued the victim unhurt. “The leader of the gang, Abbey Fagbemi, who took to flight immediately he heard of the arrest of his fellow gang members, was later arrested about 7.30am of Monday 10th of May 2021.”

The police spokesman said the victim had been reunited with her family. He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had expressed satisfaction with the quick response of his men to the incident. Oyeyemi also Ajogun ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for discreet investigation and prosecution. Meanwhile, OPC alleged that criminal Fulani herdsmen were behind the recent kidnapping incidents and bandits’ attacks in some parts of the state and vowed “to vehemently resist all attempts by usurpers to forcibly take over our land or displace our people for their selfish ethnocentric agenda”. There have been several kidnapping incidents in the state in the last two months, including the abduction of a police officer while another was shot dead by gunmen.

In a statement, the state OPC Coordinator, Adesina Jimoh, alleged that the security agencies had failed in protecting the people and bringing the menace to a permanent halt. Jimoh said OPC would do everything possible to fight bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen, “who on a daily basis kidnap, rape and slaughter our people like a ram”.

He said: “We are battle ready to defend the Yoruba people of Ogun State against all acts of subjugation that may be perpetrated in any form under any guise or name: be it banditry, kidnapping, killing, raping of our girls and women, or Fulani herdsmen’s acts of terrorism. “OPC in Ogun State will no longer sit back, fold our arms and watch our people being kidnapped, raped and slaughtered like a ram by these bandits or Fulani herdsmen, who on a daily basis commit crime with impunity. “For close to two years now, Ogun State chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has observed with disgust, the unabated spate of armed robbery, cultism and in particular, the new trend of ‘kidnap for money’ of our kinsmen and women across the three Senatorial Districts of the state and we are saddened about it.”

Like this: Like Loading...