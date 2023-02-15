Metro & Crime

Police Rescue 15 Abducted NYSC Members In Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Police in Anambra State have rescued 15 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members abducted by gunmen.

The corps members were among those who did their three-week orientation programme in Imo State and were travelling to Lagos when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

They were said to have been abducted at a filling station in Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

The vehicle conveying them was said to have been intercepted at the filling station by the hoodlums who diverted them to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu Expressway where the gunmen held them hostage.

It was learnt that luck, however, ran out of the kidnappers later as a team of police operatives gave them a hot chase, forcing them to abandon the NYSC members and zoomed off.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the corps members had been rescued unhurt.

He said, “Anambra State police operatives, by 11:15 am today (Tuesday) 14/2/2023 responding to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala road, rescued unhurt 15 abducted corps members from NYSC Orientation Camp Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, LGA, Imo State.

“Information reveals that the corps members finished their three weeks of orientation programs today (Tuesday) and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at total junction Ihiala by yet-to-be- unidentified armed men in unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their (corps members’) vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu Expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men noticed they were being followed by police operatives, abandoned the corpers and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg Nos: EPE 353 YE conveying the corpers.”

Tochukwu said that necessary arrangements had been perfected to convey the corps members to their destinations, and promised that the public would be informed about any further development on the matter.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Scores escape death in  fresh building collapse in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

…as LASBCA begins demolition of affected buildings Muritala Ayinla Scores of occupants have escaped death as a three-storey building in the Aguda area of Surulere partially caved in, leaving a yet-to- be ascertained number of residents injured. New Telegraph learnt that incident occured at 4, Kola John Street with some sections of the building affected. […]
Metro & Crime

Senator empowers 520 persons with disabilities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A total of 520 physically challenged persons in Akwa Ibom State have received life support training skills initiated by the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district, Bassey Akpan. The beneficiaries, drawn from the nine local government areas that constitute the senatorial district and beyond, were trained in soap making, […]
Metro & Crime

Aba residents cry out over increasing child street begging, say it’s threat to security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Residents of Aba yesterday charged the Abia State Government to look critically into increasing number of children begging on streets, which they say is becoming a problem for them. New Telegraph learnt that initially, popular bus stops like Bata Junction and the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) junction were the main centres for children beggars, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica