Police Rescue 15 Abducted NYSC Members In Anambra

Police in Anambra State have rescued 15 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members abducted by gunmen.

The corps members were among those who did their three-week orientation programme in Imo State and were travelling to Lagos when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

They were said to have been abducted at a filling station in Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

The vehicle conveying them was said to have been intercepted at the filling station by the hoodlums who diverted them to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu Expressway where the gunmen held them hostage.

It was learnt that luck, however, ran out of the kidnappers later as a team of police operatives gave them a hot chase, forcing them to abandon the NYSC members and zoomed off.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the corps members had been rescued unhurt.

He said, “Anambra State police operatives, by 11:15 am today (Tuesday) 14/2/2023 responding to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala road, rescued unhurt 15 abducted corps members from NYSC Orientation Camp Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, LGA, Imo State.

“Information reveals that the corps members finished their three weeks of orientation programs today (Tuesday) and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at total junction Ihiala by yet-to-be- unidentified armed men in unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their (corps members’) vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu Expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men noticed they were being followed by police operatives, abandoned the corpers and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg Nos: EPE 353 YE conveying the corpers.”

Tochukwu said that necessary arrangements had been perfected to convey the corps members to their destinations, and promised that the public would be informed about any further development on the matter.

