Police rescue 15 Almajirai from torture center in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State Police Command have uncovered a torture center and rescued 15 Almajirai who were dehumanized and cruelly punished by their master.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the children, who are of ages ranging between 2 years and 10 years, were rescued from the suspects house, and three chains used to tie their legs also recovered

 

Speaking to our Correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun in Monday said, the victims have been handed over to the Niger State Child Rights’ Agency.

 

According to him: “Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja acting on reliable information received, arrested 46-year-old Umar Ahmed of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about 15 children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of being an Almajirai School.”

 

Investigations have it that the children had undergone torture from their master as they were seen with wounds on their backs, some of which had dried up.

 

Various instruments used in carrying out the torture on the children were discovered by the Police who visited the house following some complaints by people in the area.

 

The Police Spokesman further disclosed that the case is under investigation and suspect will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.

