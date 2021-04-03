Police ‘rescue’ 15 hostages from bandits in Kaduna

The police have rescued 15 kidnap victims in Chikun LGA of Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, has said.

Aruwan said the police command confirmed the rescue to the Kaduna State government.

“The rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun LGA,” he said.

Aruwan explained that three kidnapped women were rescued in the Rijiya Uku area, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the three women were kidnapped on November 18, 2020, when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state.

“Since then, the bandits have been moving the hostages around to evade security forces, eventually crossing into Chikun LGA,” he said.

He added that following a tip-off on April 1, after the hostages had been sighted, police personnel mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives.

In another operation, the police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted, following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Aruwan said the operatives on a routine patrol found the 12 persons in Buruku forest and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped.

