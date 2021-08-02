Police rescue 2 abducted FGC Kebbi students in Zamfara forest

The Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in rescuing two of the recently abducted students of the Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri of Kebbi State who were identified as Maryam Abdulkareem, a 15-yearold female student and Faroukh Buhari aged 17, a male student respectively.

Briefing Journalists on the development at the Zamfara State Police Command, Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabi’u, said men of his command were able to rescue two out of the abducted students of the FGC Birnin Yauri at Babbar Doka village under DanSadau district.

“On receiving information that two under aged were sighted deeply in the forest, our gallant men, under Operation Puff Adder, had swung into action and were successful in the safe rescue of the two abducted students.

“For security reasons, since there are still a number of the abducted students under the custody of their abductors, I cannot disclose the kind of approach used by the gallant men of this Command upon which they were successful in the operation.

“We have taken the rescued victims to hospital where medical examinations were conducted and later, they were debriefed by the police.

The next line of action was to convey and hand them over to the Kebbi State Police Command for proper reunion with families”, CP Rabi’u stated.

Expressing their gratitude to Almighty Allah and the Zamfara State Government and the Police Command, Faroukh Buhari and Maryam Abdulkareem said, “We must commend efforts by the police for the show of professionalism during our rescue operation”.

Like this: Like Loading...