Police rescue 22 teenage prostitutes from Ogun hotel

The Police in Ogun State have rescued 22 teenage girls used as commercial sex workers from a hotel in the state.

The girls, who were lured from Akwa Ibom to Ogun State, were rescued in Itele-Ota in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday, said the victims were rescued in an operation coordinated by the Area commander Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe.

According to him, the police, received an intelligence that minors, between the ages of 10 and 14 years, were being used for prostitution in the hotel.

Acting on the intelligence, Oyeyemi said, the police stormed the hotel rescued the victims and arrested the hotel manager and 10 others.

Oyeyemi said: “On interrogation, the girls narrated how they were lured from their respective villages in Akwa ibom state to come to Ogun state, with the promise to employ them as sales girls in restaurants and supermarkets, only for them to get to Lagos and transferred to a brothel in Ogun state as commercial sex workers.

“They (victims) narrated further that, they were deprived of using phone or any communication devices, therefore, making it impossible for them to reach out to their parents or relations.

“The manager of the hotel one, Isaac Ogbaji and 10 other male suspects were also arrested during the operation.”

