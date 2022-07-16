Police rescue 28 fishermen kidnapped by sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom state police command have rescued 28 fishermen kidnapped by a five man gang in Akwakpa, in Uruan Local Government Area of the State. The state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi disclosed this at the command headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, while interacting with journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

The commissioner said that the fishermen were rescued through intelligence, adding that as soon as he got the report he drafted the marine officers, who were able to rescue the victims at the creeks, where they were held hostage for over eight hours.

He explained that the pirates always pose as fishermen to carry out their nefarious act on unsuspecting fishermen According to him, “the 28 men and women you see here are the people rescued by police marine officers. The victims, at about 18: 00hrs yesterday were attacked on the sea by a five man gang pirates. They seized their boat and put them where they will not come out. “These men of the underworld will pretend to be fishermen and we’ve actually caught five of them before and they are in detention, the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

