Police rescue 3 quarry workers, commuter, kidnapped in Ibadan

The three quarry workers and a lady that were abducted on Tuesday at Idi Ayunre, along Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, have been rescued by the the Oyo State Police.

 

The three quarry workers, identified as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac,  Wasiu and the lady, Adeoti Tosin, were said to have regained their freedom on Friday at about 6:20 pm.

 

They were said to have been brought out of the bush by police operatives who had been on the kidnappers’ trail since the day of the incident.

 

It was learnt that the operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer at Idi Ayunre and the officer in charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, as well as, local hunters and vigilante members, had combed the bush for three days before rescuing the victims.

 

The kidnappers, it was learnt, abandoned the victims when they discovered that the search team was closing in on them.

