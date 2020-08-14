Police rescue 32-year-old man detained by father for 7 years

Police in Kano State have rescued a 32-year-old Kano man, Ahmad Aliyu who had been locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years,

Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri Quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis was rescued by police and human rights groups on Thursday evening.

The victim was chained and caged after being accused of drug abuse by his parents.

It was some good Samaritans residing in the area that alerted the Police and human rights activists about Aliyu’s condition.

The video of the rescued man went viral on Friday morning in Kano, showing how the Police rescued him from the cage his parents had locked him up for seven years.

The parents of the rescued man were said to have been invited by the police for questioning.

The Spokesman of the Kano Police Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said they are still gathering information on the issue and would further furnish the general public later.

Like this: Like Loading...