Police rescue 5 abducted victims in FCT community

The police on Thursday disclosed that its operatives rescued five kidnapped victims after a heavy gunfight with some bandits who attacked Tungan-Maje, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT.
DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of the Command in a statement, gave the assurance of the police to the public.
He noted that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum.
“Operatives had a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed gunmen and successfully rescued five out of the 10 kidnapped victims.
“The Command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger State.
“A joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.
“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims,” he said.
Manzah enjoined residents of the community to remain calm and support the police operatives in their effort to secure the remaining victims adding that the command was trailing the assailants.

