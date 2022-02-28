Police rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military deployed along Dansadau axis in Maru LGA of Zamfara State have rescued seven kidnap victims who are natives of Chibade village in Rijau LGA of Niger State.

Parading the victims at the Zamfara Police Command, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana represented by the PPRO SP Shehu Mohammed, said the victims during debriefing informed the Police that, on February 21, 2022, bandits in large number had stormed their village (Chibade) and abducted seven of them to unknown location in Dansadau forest of Zamfara State.

According to CP Elkana, the Joint Police and Military operatives while on a coordinated bush clearance around Dansadau axis, successfully rescued the affected victims and evacuated them to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where they received medical checks.

The Commissioner further noted that, all the victims will be handed over to the Commissioner of Police Niger State Police Command for further action as soon as necessary checks are completed with a view to ensuring they are reunited with their families.

He also congratulated the victims and their families for regaining their freedom and assured members of the public of Police continuous, but uncompromising commitments to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminal activities

