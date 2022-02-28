Metro & Crime

Police rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau Comment(0)

The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military deployed along Dansadau axis in Maru LGA of Zamfara State have rescued seven kidnap victims who are natives of Chibade village in Rijau LGA of Niger State.

 

Parading the victims at the Zamfara Police Command, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana represented by the PPRO SP Shehu Mohammed, said the victims during debriefing informed the Police that, on February 21, 2022, bandits in large number had stormed their village (Chibade) and abducted seven of them to unknown location in Dansadau forest of Zamfara State.

 

According to CP Elkana, the Joint  Police and Military operatives while on a coordinated bush clearance around Dansadau axis, successfully rescued the affected victims and evacuated them to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where they received medical checks.

 

The Commissioner further noted that, all the victims will be handed over to the Commissioner of Police Niger State Police Command for further action as soon as necessary checks are completed with a view to ensuring they are reunited with their families.

 

He also congratulated the victims and their families for regaining their freedom and assured members of the public of Police continuous, but uncompromising commitments to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminal activities

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another Nigerian stabbed to death in U.S.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Nigerian has again been fatally stabbed in U.S. Boston Roxbury neighbourhood in a night brawl by yet-to-be apprehended assailants.   The deceased, identified as 29-yearold Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas, was stabbed overnight on Atkinson Street near Southampton Street. Police were called to the scene about 6.00 a.m., who said matter “is under […]
Metro & Crime

Police search for family of lost, but found 13-yr-old boy

Posted on Author Eniola Adepoju

The Anti-kidnapping Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS), Delta State Police Command, has started searching for the parents of a 13-yearold missing boy, found along the road. According to the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Edafe Bright, the boy, who introduced himself as Kachukwu Sunday was found wandering around […]
Metro & Crime

Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica