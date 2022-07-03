Police rescue 77 persons from underground cell in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command on Saturday rescued about 77 persons including 23 children from an underground cell in Ondo West Local Government Area, Ondo State.

The victims, it was learnt, were said to be abducted and kept in the underground cells of The Whole Bible Believer Church in the city owned by a supposed Pastor David Anifowose.

This arrest of Anifowose and the rescue of the victims yesterday would be the second time within the year that the same incident would be happening in the church.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the supposed man of God was arrested last year for abducting some students who he prevented from going to school.

The parents of the children were said to have reported to the police who rescued the children from the captivity of the pastor.

In a viral video, a voice was heard saying “There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church who have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

The pastor of the Church popularly known as Ondo Church and other accomplices has been arrested by police detectives in the town.

The rescued people were seen in three commercial buses escorted by police patrol vehicles which conveyed them to the police station.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the discovery by police detectives.

Odunlami said the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the Command.

She said: “I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters. I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO.”

