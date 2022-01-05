Police rescue 97 kidnap victims from Zamfara forest

The police say they rescued 97 people held in captivity in Shinkafi and Tsafe forest of Zamfara State by bandits. The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba El-Kana, who announced this at a press conference in Gusau yesterday, said the victims were rescued after the pressure on the bandits by the military on the camp of a notorious bandit, known as Bello Turji. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 3, the police deployed in Shinkafi received intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush. The police in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes rescued 68 victims from the forest.

The commissioner added that the victims were in captivity for over three months. They comprised 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children, and 25 women consisting of pregnant and nursing mothers. The rescued victims were held from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau local government areas of Zamfara, and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State. El-Kana also said on January 3, police deployed in Tsafe, acting on intelligence reports, stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA, and rescued 29 kidnapped victims. He said the victims were in captivity for over 60 days and were captured from three villages.

The CP listed the villages as Adarawa, Gana, and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA, adding that 25 females of both pregnant and nursing mothers as well as four male children were rescued. The victims were said to have been abducted by a notorious bandit Ado Aleru. El-Kana said all the rescued victims were receiving medical treatment. According to him, they will be debriefed, handed over to the state government before being reunited with their families.

