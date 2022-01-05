News

Police rescue 97 kidnap victims from Zamfara forest

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

The police say they rescued 97 people held in captivity in Shinkafi and Tsafe forest of Zamfara State by bandits. The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba El-Kana, who announced this at a press conference in Gusau yesterday, said the victims were rescued after the pressure on the bandits by the military on the camp of a notorious bandit, known as Bello Turji. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 3, the police deployed in Shinkafi received intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush. The police in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes rescued 68 victims from the forest.

The commissioner added that the victims were in captivity for over three months. They comprised 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children, and 25 women consisting of pregnant and nursing mothers. The rescued victims were held from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau local government areas of Zamfara, and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State. El-Kana also said on January 3, police deployed in Tsafe, acting on intelligence reports, stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA, and rescued 29 kidnapped victims. He said the victims were in captivity for over 60 days and were captured from three villages.

The CP listed the villages as Adarawa, Gana, and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA, adding that 25 females of both pregnant and nursing mothers as well as four male children were rescued. The victims were said to have been abducted by a notorious bandit Ado Aleru. El-Kana said all the rescued victims were receiving medical treatment. According to him, they will be debriefed, handed over to the state government before being reunited with their families.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP CONVENTION: Power brokers move against ex-Generals’ men

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…NEC may expel Secondus as South opposes open presidential race ‘Our convention’ll collapse APC, other parties’ Mimiko, PDP govs’ 2023 deal deepens party’s crisis in Ondo …state Chair, Jegede, 2 Senators, Rep shun parley A political paradigm shift is expected to be effected tomorrow in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as power […]
News Top Stories

Clark: Next president must come from S’East

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Elder statesman and First Republic’s Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has reaffirmed his position that South East should produce the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.   Clark, who spoke over the weekend, when he received a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, called for […]
News

Kano stocks medical stores with N500m drugs

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

The Kano State government yesterday said it has stocked its medical stores with drugs and other consumables worth over N500 million. The items were to be distributed routinely to hospitals and community health centres in the state under the drug revolving scheme, the free maternal and child health programme and other interventions. The state governor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica