Metro & Crime

Police rescue 97 kidnap victims from Zamfara forest

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The police say they rescued 97 people held in captivity in Shinkafi and Tsafe forest of Zamfara State by bandits.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba El-Kana, who announced this at a press conference in Gusau Tuesday, said the victims were rescued after the pressure on the bandits by the military on the camp of a notorious bandit, known as Bello Turji.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 3, the police deployed in Shinkafi received intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush.

The police in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes rescued 68 victims from the forest.

The commissioner added that the victims were in captivity for over three months.

They comprised 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children, and 25 women consisting of pregnant and nursing mothers.

The rescued victims were held from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau local government areas of Zamfara, and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.

El-Kana also said on January 3, police deployed in Tsafe, acting on intelligence reports, stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA, and rescued 29 kidnapped victims.

He said the victims were in captivity for over 60 days and were captured from three villages.

The CP listed the villages as Adarawa, Gana, and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA, adding that 25 females of both pregnant and nursing mothers as well as four male children were rescued.

The victims were said to have been abducted by a notorious bandit Ado Aleru.

El-Kana said all the rescued victims were receiving medical treatment.

According to him, they will be debriefed, handed over to the state government before being reunited with their families.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: Northern youth groups unveil 20m vote mobilization for Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   A coalition of Northern youth groups has launched an awareness campaign to galvanise support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Kano. The group, under the auspices of Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), unveiled plans to mobilize 20 million youth across the 19 Northern states and […]
Metro & Crime

UNILORIN expels student who beat female lecturer to coma

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, lorin

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled a student, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa of the Department of Microbioligy after being found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer of the same Department.   A statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the verdict was  handed down by the Student […]
Metro & Crime

Body of man snatched from police found in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Body of a 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, declared missing after hoodlums attacked policemen at Akodo, Lagos State, has been recovered. Kalejaiye was snatched from policemen attached to the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit (IG Monitoring Unit) during an attempt to arrest some criminals in the area.   The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica