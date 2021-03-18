Police rescue abducted banker, palm wine tapper

Police in Oyo State have rescued an official of Polaris Bank, Babatunde Dauda, and a palm wine tapper, Oluwaseun Oluokun, from kidnappers. Dauda and Oluokun were among five people abducted by armed herdsmen on Monday on the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

It was learnt that herdsmen, numbering about seven, wielding sophisticated rifles and shooting sporadically into the air, attacked their victims around Ibuso Gbooro, close to Dally Junction, by a quarry site, about 7am. A source said the gunmen, believed to be Fulani, mounted a blockade on the road, forced two Toyota Camry vehicles to a stop, picked two bankers working with Polaris and Wema banks from one of the cars, and told the driver to get in contact with the victims’ families for the payment of ransom.

The bankers were on their way to their offices in Ijebu- Ode, while the other occupants of the car were going to Ogbere, Ogun State on a different official assignment before they were abducted along with the palm wine tapper going to tap wine. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and police personnel from Idi-Ayunre, in a joint operation with the police tactical teams, the operatives of Anti- Kidnapping Squad, local vigilantes and hunters, Agbekoya and Amotekun Corps, combed the forest for the kidnappers and their victims. They were able to rescue the victims (the Polaris Bank official and the palm wine tapper) at Ogunmakin area, about 1pm on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the victims were rescued without paying ransom. However, the victims were said to have been beaten to a pulp by their captors. Judging by the expended shells found at the scene of the incident, the security agents said that the kidnappers used AK47 rifles and guns using cartridges. The kidnappers were yet to contact the victims’ families for ransom as at Tuesday night, as they were unsettled by the police who were on their trail. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the story. He said the police had been able to rescue two of the victims. Fadeyi added that police were still combing the forest in search of the remaining victims.

