Metro & Crime

Police rescue abducted banker, palm wine tapper

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Police in Oyo State have rescued an official of Polaris Bank, Babatunde Dauda, and a palm wine tapper, Oluwaseun Oluokun, from kidnappers. Dauda and Oluokun were among five people abducted by armed herdsmen on Monday on the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

It was learnt that herdsmen, numbering about seven, wielding sophisticated rifles and shooting sporadically into the air, attacked their victims around Ibuso Gbooro, close to Dally Junction, by a quarry site, about 7am. A source said the gunmen, believed to be Fulani, mounted a blockade on the road, forced two Toyota Camry vehicles to a stop, picked two bankers working with Polaris and Wema banks from one of the cars, and told the driver to get in contact with the victims’ families for the payment of ransom.

The bankers were on their way to their offices in Ijebu- Ode, while the other occupants of the car were going to Ogbere, Ogun State on a different official assignment before they were abducted along with the palm wine tapper going to tap wine. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and police personnel from Idi-Ayunre, in a joint operation with the police tactical teams, the operatives of Anti- Kidnapping Squad, local vigilantes and hunters, Agbekoya and Amotekun Corps, combed the forest for the kidnappers and their victims. They were able to rescue the victims (the Polaris Bank official and the palm wine tapper) at Ogunmakin area, about 1pm on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the victims were rescued without paying ransom. However, the victims were said to have been beaten to a pulp by their captors. Judging by the expended shells found at the scene of the incident, the security agents said that the kidnappers used AK47 rifles and guns using cartridges. The kidnappers were yet to contact the victims’ families for ransom as at Tuesday night, as they were unsettled by the police who were on their trail. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the story. He said the police had been able to rescue two of the victims. Fadeyi added that police were still combing the forest in search of the remaining victims.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N1.7b fraud: EFCC re-arraigns First Nations Airways’ CEO, Odukoya

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rearraigned the CEO of First Nation Airways Limited, Kayode Odukoya, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly forging a memorandum of loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy and N1.7 billion fraud.   Odukoya was arraigned alongside his companies, First Nation Airways Limited and Bellview Airlines […]
Metro & Crime

Dad beheads five-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 25-year-old mechanic, Albert Olaposi, has reportedly beheaded his five-year-old daughter, Mercy, at Gbangan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State. Olaposi reportedly committed the crime yesterday morning at Oke-Oje area of Gbongan. The suspect left his residence at Oke-Elu and went to Oke-Oje where the daughter was living with her mother. Residents of […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: 15 arrested for village head, youth’s murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Police have arrested 15 people for allegedly killing Chief Henry Esimeme, the village head of Nsie community, and a youth, Sunday Walter Ukoh, in the Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Frederick N-Nudam, said in a statement yesterday that 14 people have also been declared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica