Police Rescue Abducted Journalist In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a journalist, Seun Oduneye, from kidnappers after a gun battle that reportedly lasted for 45 minutes.

Oduneye, the publisher of Issues Magazine, was abducted by gunmen at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode, last Thursday.

The journalist was returning to his house in Ijebu-Ode from Abeokuta in his Toyota Camry car at about 7:50 pm when he ran into the kidnappers in the Mobalufon area.

The abductors later phoned his wife and demanded N30 million ransom to free the victim.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday morning, however, confirmed the rescue of the journalist.

He said, after the report of the kidnapping, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba directed the DPO Obalende divisional headquarters, SP Murphy Salami, to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

Oyeyemi said the team embarked on a “technical and intelligence-based investigation” which led the operatives to the Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating waiting for the ransom.

According to him, the hoodlums upon sighting the operatives engaged them in a shootout that lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

He said the kidnappers later abandoned the victim and fled with gunshot injuries.

Oyeyemi said “In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilized his detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation of the incident.

“Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to the Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating waiting for the ransom.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout which lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“The victim’s car which was soaked with the kidnappers’ blood as a result of gunshot injuries was recovered by the Police team.

“Having realized that the game is over, the kidnappers were left with no alternative but to abandon the victim, and he was rescued unhurt.”

The Police publicist said CP Mba applauded the “gallant and professional” officers for a job well done.

He, however, appealed to members of the public especially hospitals and traditional healers to inform the police if anybody with a gunshot injury is seen in their area.

Oyeyemi quoted the CP to have warned criminals to stay clear from the Ogun state, as the Command is battle ready to take the fight to their doorstep

