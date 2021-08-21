Metro & Crime

Police rescue boy, 8, from kidnappers in Lagos

Detectives attached to Lagos State Police Command have rescued an eight-year-old boy from suspected kidnappers at About, Ipaja area of the state.
The suspects, identified as Desmond Okoroafor (21) and Egwuonwu Luke(34), conspired together and kidnapped the boy, one Daniel Chukwudi, on July 11, were also arrested by the police.
The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement on Saturday said the abduction was planned and executed by the victim’s neighbour, Desmond, who used his unhindered access to the victim family house to lured the victim from his parents’ home at Aboru, Ipaja, and abducted him to Ajangbadi area of the state where he was kept in a custody for six days before he was eventually rescued.
Ajisebutu said 24 hours after the evil act was committed, the suspects reached out to the victim’s parents and demanded N2.5 million ransom as a condition for his release from captivity or else he would be killed.
He said: “Following report by the distraught parents, operatives of the state’s Intelligence Bureau began a painstaking, diligent investigation which led to the arrest of the two suspects in their criminal hideout while the victim was also rescued from his detention.”
Ajisebutu, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects should be charged to court, vowing that kidnappers and other criminal elements would not be allowed to operate in the state.

