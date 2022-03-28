Metro & Crime

Police rescue driver, assistant from robbers, recover 3 guns, machetes

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have rescued a driver and his assistant from armed robbers on Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State.

 

It was learnt that the robbers numbering about seven on Thursday March 24, around 1:00 a.m had used a blue coloured tipper to block a truck loaded with 33,000 litres of premium motor spirit (pms) at Berger Bridge inward Epe, Lagos. The fuel tanker was heading to Oyo State.

 

The four occupants of the tipper ordered the truck driver and his assistant out of the vehicle.

 

They drove away the 45,000 tanker while three others robbers who were hiding in the bush held hostage the truck driver and his assistance, identified as Falana Abiodun and Fatai Opeyemi, before leading them into the bush

 

The armed robbers were coming out from the bush around 4:00 a.m. with their hostages when patrolling Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team saw them and gave them a hot chase.

 

The robbers when they saw the police abandoned their vehicle, guns and machetes before escaping into the bush. While, the 33,000-litre tanker was later found empty through the assistance of NUPENG members in Epe.

 

Items recovered from the suspects include; three guns, 11 live cartridges and machetes, other items recovered are a tipper with the registration number: BDJ 271 XB, a chisel, back pack, hand gloves and a face mask.

 

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

 

