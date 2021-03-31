Police rescue eight abducted travellers in Kaduna

At least eight travellers abducted in Kaduna about a month ago have been rescued by men of the Kaduna State Police Command. The travellers were abducted along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 28th February, 2021 en route Delta State, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the command disclosed that after the rescue, a manhunt for kidnappers was already underway to bring them to justice. According to Jalige, “On 28th March, 2021 at about 0600hrs men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Command while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/ Kidandan area of Giwa LGA intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession on sighting the operatives they took to their heels abandoning their victims and one (1) AK49 rifle in the process eight victims were rescued unhurt, including a female.

“The victims later stated that they were abducted along Zaria-Kaduna Expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 28th February 2021, in route Delta State. “However, the victims are currently receiving medical attention in preparation for reunion with their respective families.” The statement further said: “Hot pursuit of the fleeing Bandits is on-going. “The Kaduna Police Command is in appreciation of the gesture and robust support rendered by the Inspector- General of Police for deploying men and resources to complement the efforts of the command in tackling banditry in the state.”

