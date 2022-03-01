Police rescue kidnapped 62-year-old man, recover 3 guns, live ammunition in Delta

A 62-year-old man has been rescued by policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command at the Otu-Jeremi Aladja Road area of the state. The victim was said to have been kidnapped at the entrance of his gate in Afisere Road Ughelli with his Mercedes Benz ML 350 marked EKY 964 DP.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said on February 24, at about 8:30pm, Operatives of Dragon 18 Patrol team while on routine stop and search duty along ECN/Otu-Jeremi Aladja road by Ewhrekekan junction, sighted a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and Lexus 350 parked by the road side, and was observing the two vehicles.

Edafe said a 62 year-old kidnapped victim upon sighting the police raised an alarm that he has been kidnapped. “The patrol team then swung into action and advanced towards the vehicles, suddenly, the kidnappers shot at the policemen. The team immediately returned fire which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim, the vehicles and escaped into the bush.

While, one AK47 magazine loaded with eight rounds of 7.62 ammunition was recovered. “Meanwhile, Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Warri, on Patrol team at Aberdeen along lower Erejuwa by old welfare road, received an inforthat a notorious armed robber popularly known as Getay and his gang that have been on the Command’s wanted list, were operating around the neighborhood.

“Immediately, the police team proceeded to the area, upon sighting the Patrol team, the hoodlums opened fire on the team and they equally responded back. In the ensuing gun duel, Getay who is the leader of the gang sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One cutto- size double barrel gun, one live cartridge, two expended cartridges were recovered and investigation is ongoing.

“Also, The Divisional Police Officer of Issele-Uku, acted on intelligence that Aiye confraternity would be holding their initiation ceremony at Ukwu Nzu forest and detailed a combined team of police and anti -cultism team to the venue of the initiation and they successfully foiled the initiation process.

“During the raid, 13 suspected cultist were arrested, a locally made double barrel shot gun, 25 live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with Registration number. GRA 68 SG and a Lexus 350 SUV with reg no BDG 689 GQ were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

The Command’s spokesperson, however, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, advises the youths to desist from all cult related activities, as cultism is the bedrock of most prevalent crimes in the society today and as such would not be tolerated in the state. The Command had put all measures in place with a view to bringing an end to cultism in the state.

