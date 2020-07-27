Metro & Crime

Police rescue kidnapped Benue businessman, arrest 5 suspects

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Ortom calls for synergy between security agencies

The Benue State Police Command Monday said they have rescued Chief Isaac Akinkunmi who was abducted four days ago from his Makurdi residence.

Chief Akinkumi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mukaddas added that one locally made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition were recovered from them as investigation, she said was still in progress.

He said the captive was released at about 0100hrs and has since been reunited with his family.

The CP while condemning the kidnap, assured friends and family members of the victim that the perpetrators will be brought to book, and urged members of the public who have information about criminals in Benue State to avail same information to the police for ease of investigation and the safety of the state.

And in a related development, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday advocated greater synergy between security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the fight against all forms of crime in the country.

Governor Ortom stated this during a virtual presentation titled: “Security and National Development in Nigeria: A Case Study of Benue State,” to participants of the Executive, Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) who are on Study Tour of Benue State.

Speaking on the incessant farmers and herders’ conflicts, the governor said ranching of cattle remains the most effective way of preventing constant crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen, stressing that ranching is the best option in today’s global realities.

