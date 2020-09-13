Metro & Crime

Police rescue kidnapped Delta woman, kill two suspects

Gabriel Choba, Ughelli

Police in Delta State have rescued a female trader who was abducted by gunmen on Saturday morning around Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli.
The victim, Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi, was said to have regained her freedom from her captors around 7pm on Saturday.
She was rescued at the kidnappers’ hideout in the riverine area in the Burutu Council Area of the state by police operatives.
Mrs Okpidi was kidnapped while driving to her shop at about 8am on Saturday by gunmen driving a GLK Benz saloon car and whisked her to an unknown destination.
A family source confirmed her release to newsmen late Saturday evening.
The source disclosed that security operatives tracked two of the suspects to Bayelsa State, where they were apprehended.
However, the two suspects later died from gunshot wounds sustained when the operatives raided their hideout
“A third suspect is reportedly on the run. He escaped with the victim but later abandoned her when he noticed that the Police were closing in on him.
“The GLK Benz car used for the operation was stolen by the suspects, and has also been recovered by the police team,” another source aware of the development told our correspondent.
It was learnt that no ransom was paid before police rescued her.
However, the state Police Command has not officially confirmed her rescue.

