Police rescue lovers from abductors in Delta

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Dominic Adewole

Police said they had rescued abducted lovers and recovered four vehicles from suspected kidnappers in Delta State. The victims, Solomon Otomierewo and his girlfriend, Rukewe Urhiephroune, were returning from a party when they were abducted close to their house about 3.30am on Monday.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement yesterday that immediately the Oghara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Jimoh Hassan, received the  information about the abduction, he moved swiftly to the scene

 

The PPRO said the four-man gang blocked the unregister Mercedes Benz of the victims and took them inside the bush on Koko Road with the purpose of collecting ransom from their family members.

 

She said: “On the receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilised his patrol team, vigilante members and anti-cultist operatives to the bush where it was discovered that the kidnappers took the victims to. Immediately the kidnappers sighted the headlights of the police patrol vehicles in the bush, they all ran in different directions, abandoning the lovers.

 

“The police operatives were able to rescue the victims unhurt. While the victims’ Mercedes Benz GLK vehicle through intelligence was later traced to Oviore near Isiokolo community in Ethiope East Local Governeanyi  Ifment Area, with the assistance of the Army officials, two of the suspected kidnappers – Oghenetewhe and Gift – were arrested and the vehicle was also recovered from the suspect.

 

The PPRO, however, said investigations were ongoing and the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was also on. Also on Sunday, about 8.50pm, after a tip-off, suspected kidnappers, operating on Ogor-Ivwreni Road, Ughelli, were arrested.

 

The PPRO said the DPO, ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, mobilised his team to the scene, rescued Ovwenu Augustine and Victor Orogunu who sustained gunshot injuries on his right leg from the kidnappers.

 

The victims were later rushed to the hospital for treatment by the police, one Toyota Corolla with registration number GBJ 73 FD. Edafe said one black Hyundai car with registration number WWR 180 PR and one white Benz  200E marked CL 193 ABJ were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

 

The PPRO said investigations were ongoing on the matter. He said: “Members of the public are urged not to keep quiet when they see any suspicious movement in their area, as timely information to the police can lead to the arrest of such a person.” Edafe also said the Warri DPO and his team arrested two leaders of Aiye confraternity group at Pessu community.

 

The PPRO said the suspects, Godswill Oghmienor (25) and Okonedo Moses (22), were arrested while other members of the cult group escaped when they sighted the policemen.

 

He said: “During a search, one locally-made double-barrelled pistol with a live cartridge, Aiye confraternity wristband and other gadgets were recovered from the suspects.”

