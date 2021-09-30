Police rescue man abducted from Festac church

…Don’t panic, Odumosu tells residents

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Command have rescued one Kingsley Ugbuagu who was kidnapped at Festac Town on Sunday, September 26.

According to reports Ugbuagu was about entering Catholic Church of Visitation in the Amuwo Odofin area of the state when he was abducted by masked gunmen.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement said the victim had been rescued and reunited with his family.

Commenting on Air Vice Marshall, Sikiru Smith (rtd) who was kidnapped on Monday at Ajah, Ajisebutu said operatives of the command were being tactical so as not to jeopardize the life of the AVM.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a trending post on the social media about obviously exaggerated kidnapping incidents in the state recently. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu wishes to assure residents that Lagos State is safe, and that they should not panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where the AVM was abducted,” he said.

The Spokespersons, however, said that in order to allay the fears of the people, the Command has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/black spots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.

“The CP also wishes to state that the Police Command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property among other duties, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...