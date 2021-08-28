Police rescue nine-month-old baby in Ebonyi riverside

Ebonyi State Police Command, has rescued a nine-month-old female baby that was abandoned at Ebonyi Riverside-Ezzillo Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loverth Odah, the baby was sighted by a farmer who alerted police operatives attached to Ishielu of the Command.

Odah noted that men of the division were able to rescue baby and handed her over to the Gender Unit of the Police Command.

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba has directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care.

She further said that the CP also assured the general public that the Command will continue to collaborate with all the relevant government agencies and non-government bodies in fighting against this inhuman act and other social vices in Ebonyi State.

