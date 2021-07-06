Police rescue nine passengers in Edo

Nine travellers, abducted on Sunday morning on the Benin-Auchi Road around Igieduma/ Ehor in Edo State, have regained their freedom. The victims were rescued through the efforts of police operatives from Ehor Division of the Edo Police Command hours after their abduction.

The victims, three males and six females, were abducted about 7.35am on Sunday when the 14-seater Toyota Hiace bus in which they were travelling was hijacked by the gunmen.

The incident occurred at Igieduma village on the Benin- Auchi Road when the victims were travelling from Auchi to Benin. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the release of the victims in a statement on Sunday night.

Bello said the hoodlums were forced to abandon their captives following urgent rescue efforts by the policemen from Ehor Police Station.

According to him, the police combed the bush in the area in search of the kidnappers. The PPRO added that the gunmen, who had already moved the victims into Igieduma forest reserve, had no option but to release their captives.

