Metro & Crime

Police rescue nine passengers in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

Nine travellers, abducted on Sunday morning on the Benin-Auchi Road around Igieduma/ Ehor in Edo State, have regained their freedom. The victims were rescued through the efforts of police operatives from Ehor Division of the Edo Police Command hours after their abduction.

 

The victims, three males and six females, were abducted about 7.35am on Sunday when the 14-seater Toyota Hiace bus in which they were travelling was hijacked by the gunmen.

 

The incident occurred at Igieduma village on the Benin- Auchi Road when the victims were travelling from Auchi to Benin. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the release of the victims in a statement on Sunday night.

 

Bello said the hoodlums were forced to abandon their captives following urgent rescue efforts by the policemen from Ehor Police Station.

According to him, the police combed the bush in the area in search of the kidnappers. The PPRO added that the gunmen, who had already moved the victims into Igieduma forest reserve, had no option but to release their captives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: S’East govs, leaders direct Houses of Assembly to amend state laws, accommodate EBUBEAGU

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

*Directs Ohanaeze Ndigbo to form peace committees to reconcile aggrieved persons As part of efforts towards giving effect to the establishment of regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, South East governors and leaders on Sunday in Enugu directs the State Houses of Assembly within the zone to amend existing laws with a view to accommodating the new […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Police recover bodies of six drowned officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that it has recovered six bodies of the policemen who drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government for the senatorial by-election, which held on Saturday. In a statement on Sunday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat said that the Police […]
Metro & Crime

Farouk Abdulrazaq empowers indigent Kwarans in Ilorin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Farouk Abdulrazaq, politician and son of Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that his passion for the development of Kwarans, is driving him into human capital development. Farouk stated this, when he empowered some indigent persons in Ilorin on Thursday. “I have put myself up for the service of the people of Kwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica