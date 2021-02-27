News

Police rescue three children from traffickers in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Three children have been rescued from traffickers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. The children, Sopuruchukwu Ugbo (8), Toochukwu Eze (5) and Wisdom Eze (4), were kidnapped from their villages in Ikwo and Izzi Local Government Areas of the state. While Sopuruchukwu and her brother – who was yet to be found at the time of this report – were kidnapped in Izzi, Toochukwu and his brother, Wisdom, were kidnapped in Igbudu, Ikwo Local Government Area.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah told journalists that the children were rescued at Nkaliki when a tricycle operator who was conveying the children and traffickers, suspected that the children were kidnapped and alerted the police. She said: “The partnership between the police and the residents of Ebonyi state yesterday paid off, somewhere around Nkaliki we received a normal call that something was happening and on reaching there we saw two children who were kidnapped by a woman and a man.

“Thank God we were able to arrest them and brought the victims to the station. It happened that a Keke rider who was conveying the suspect with the children to a park saw how untidy the children were, he started to question them when the woman started to lie.

“The woman said the children were her sisters’ children that the crisis between Ikwo and Abakaliki people affected that that she was taken them to care for them. But the Keke driver instead raised alarm and attracted the attention of people and called our number. “One of the two children that were stolen about two weeks ago yesterday identified the same women as the person that abducted them, when the girl identified the woman she said she was fair and we insisted that she is not the only fair person in the society.

“The girl then said the woman had a wound in her hand that was fresh as at the time they were kidnapped, lo and behold we saw the wound at the same sport the girl said. “So far, this syndicate has kidnapped four children, three have been recovered and one is yet to be recovered. Police is still investigating the matter to uncover more of their heinous activities.” Narrating her ordeal, Sopuruchukwu explained that she was kidnapped with her brother at Nwezenyi and taken to Enugu were she was abandoned. “I was going to Nwezenyi with my brother when the woman came and said that my mother said she should buy something for us to eat. I said I was not going anywhere, she used her handkerchief on me and I stopped talking.”

